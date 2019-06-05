Rushabh Dhruv June 05 2019, 2.10 pm June 05 2019, 2.10 pm

Veteran actor, a supreme comedian and a theatre legend, Dinyar Contractor breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He was 79. The actor was quite a huge name in the world of cinema and was known for his stage shows. Dinyar was popular for his comic roles. He acted in Bollywood films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Khiladi, Badshah, Daraar and 36 China Town. Not just Bollywood, he also was part of quite a few hit TV shows such as Khichdi, Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Hum Sab Ek Hain, Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati and many more.

It was in January 2019, Dinyar Contractor was honoured with the Padma Shri. His colleagues, fans and admirers expressed grief on his sad demise and offered condolences to the actor's family and near dear ones via Twitter.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi also mourned his death;

Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/yV8JswP1g1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Even Smriti Irani was among the first ones to mourn the actor's death:

He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 5, 2019