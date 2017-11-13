Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his Tweets: This time it’s PoK!

Actor Rishi Kapoor who is quite active on the micro blogging site Twitter simply loves to stir up controversies with his opinionated tweets. So, when he did that once again, the 65-year-old actor was trolled heavily by anonymous Twitterati.

Farooq Abdullah, Opposition National Conference president, said that the talk of an Independent Kashmir was wrong as it is surrounded by three nuclear powers. Besides Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and the situation will not change irrespective wars. Voicing his support for Abdullah, Chintu Ji tweeted to agree with Abdullah.

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2017

However, his words didn’t go down well with the trolls and boy! Some of those were really ugly! Check it out for yourself.

2 peg mar ke hi liya he

filmy hero laxmi bomb ke jaise hote he sirf kachra karte he

😂😂😂 — Papa Ranjeet (@papa_ranjeet1) November 11, 2017

Arre Sirji 65 Ki Age Me Neat Nhi Maarte. Soda Khatm Ho Gya To Paani Hi Mila Liya Karo. 😂🤣🙏🇮🇳



👉POK Is Ours

👉J&K Is Ours

👉We'll Liberate #Balochistan As Well🙏https://t.co/ZJ32rLmSAv — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 11, 2017

And sir, beware of Ajay Devgn as well. Zubaan chhodiye, wo aapka sab kuchh kesari kar sakta hai. — Roflindian (@Roflindian) November 12, 2017

Who is stopping u & ur children from visiting Pakistan! U have money & reasons do what u want to do but why to divide Indian state for ur sentiments? — Vaibhav Deshmukh (@DeshVaibhavM) November 11, 2017