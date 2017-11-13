home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his Tweets: This time it’s PoK!

First published: November 12, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Updated: November 12, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Actor Rishi Kapoor who is quite active on the micro blogging site Twitter simply loves to stir up controversies with his opinionated tweets. So, when he did that once again, the 65-year-old actor was trolled heavily by anonymous Twitterati.

Farooq Abdullah, Opposition National Conference president, said that the talk of an Independent Kashmir was wrong as it is surrounded by three nuclear powers. Besides Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and the situation will not change irrespective wars. Voicing his support for Abdullah, Chintu Ji tweeted to agree with Abdullah.

However, his words didn’t go down well with the trolls and boy! Some of those were really ugly! Check it out for yourself.

