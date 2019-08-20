Monday night brought bad news for the tinsel town. Indian music director and background score composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, better known by his nickname Khayyam, passed away around 9:30. The 92-year-old veteran had been hospitalized in Sujoy Hospital, Juhu after collapsing due to infection in the lungs. With a career span of over four decades (1953-1990), Khayyam was known to have carved a niche for himself and was respected in the industry. His best-known compositions were for the movie Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi.
Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Ghazal singer Talat Aziz said, “He passed away at 9:30 PM of cardiac arrest, but the factors were bilateral lung infection and he fought bravely for more than 21 days. I am at the hospital right now.” Condolences soon started pouring in and many celebrities tweeted about the sad news.
It was on his 89th birthday that Khayyam had announced a charitable trust that would donate his entire wealth to support budding artists and technicians in India. The trust was named Khayyam Jagjeet Kaur KPG Charitable Trust. Throwing light on the same and expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted how he will ‘be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists.’
Check out the tweet here:
Amitabh Bachchan, who had worked with the veteran, also expressed his condolences and tweeted:
Lyricist Javed Akhtar gave a special mention to his song ‘Who Subah kabhi to aayegi’ and wrote:
Lata Mangeshkar, who has sung many of his compositions, also tweeted:
Rishi Kapoor also prayed for his soul:
Sonam Kapoor wrote the lines of one of the most famous compositions by the late composer and tweeted:
Vishal Dadlani expressed happiness for being able to ‘thank him in person’ for the music he had created:
Salim Merchant tweeted how he had been beside him at his last moments:
Khayyam won the National Award for Best Music Director and Filmfare Best Music Director Award, both in the tear 1982, for his movie Umrao Jaan, among various others. In 2011, he was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, by the Government of India. Read More