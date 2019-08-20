Priyanka Kaul August 20 2019, 10.55 am August 20 2019, 10.55 am

Monday night brought bad news for the tinsel town. Indian music director and background score composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, better known by his nickname Khayyam, passed away around 9:30. The 92-year-old veteran had been hospitalized in Sujoy Hospital, Juhu after collapsing due to infection in the lungs. With a career span of over four decades (1953-1990), Khayyam was known to have carved a niche for himself and was respected in the industry. His best-known compositions were for the movie Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi.

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Ghazal singer Talat Aziz said, “He passed away at 9:30 PM of cardiac arrest, but the factors were bilateral lung infection and he fought bravely for more than 21 days. I am at the hospital right now.” Condolences soon started pouring in and many celebrities tweeted about the sad news.

It was on his 89th birthday that Khayyam had announced a charitable trust that would donate his entire wealth to support budding artists and technicians in India. The trust was named Khayyam Jagjeet Kaur KPG Charitable Trust. Throwing light on the same and expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted how he will ‘be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists.’

Check out the tweet here:

India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan, who had worked with the veteran, also expressed his condolences and tweeted:

T 3262 - .. a legend in music .. a soft spoken amiable soul .. one that contributed to several films and some of the more important ones of mine .. passes away .. KHAYAM sahib .. for all the memorable music he conducted and produced .. prayers condolences ☘️🌿 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 19, 2019

Lyricist Javed Akhtar gave a special mention to his song ‘Who Subah kabhi to aayegi’ and wrote:

Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away . He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough “ voh subah kabhi to aayehi “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 19, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar, who has sung many of his compositions, also tweeted:

Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/8d1iAM2BPd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Rishi Kapoor also prayed for his soul:

RIP. Khayyam sahab. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 19, 2019

Sonam Kapoor wrote the lines of one of the most famous compositions by the late composer and tweeted:

Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai Ki jaise tujhko banaya gaya hai mere liye Ki jaise tujhko banaya gaya hai mere liye Tu abse pehle sitaaron mein bas rahi thi kahin Tu abse pehle sitaaron mein bas rahi thi kahin Tujhe zameen pe bulaya gaya hai mere liye https://t.co/rNmEeIurc8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 19, 2019

Vishal Dadlani expressed happiness for being able to ‘thank him in person’ for the music he had created:

Feels like music lost a note today. #Khayyam Saab, thank you for your music and for your kindness each time we met. Wish it could have been more often, but I'm glad I was able to thank you in person for the… https://t.co/2uILVc97dx — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 19, 2019

Salim Merchant tweeted how he had been beside him at his last moments:

With #KhayyamSahab passing away today at 9.30 pm at #Sujoyhospital . Standing besides him along with @salim_merchant & @TalatAziz2 can’t believe an era has come to an end. A great loss to the musical world. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2BdtBeMJoB — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2019

Khayyam won the National Award for Best Music Director and Filmfare Best Music Director Award, both in the tear 1982, for his movie Umrao Jaan, among various others. In 2011, he was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, by the Government of India.