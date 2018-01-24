Veteran South Indian actress Krishna Kumari passes away at 84

Veteran South Indian actress Krishna Kumari famed for acting in more than 200 movies which included films in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada passed away at her Bengaluru residence at the age of 84 on Wednesday. She dominated the film industry for more than two decades. The actress is survived by her daughter.

Krishna Kumari was diagnosed with cancer and had been undergoing chemotherapy for the past two years. Known as one of the busiest actors back in the 60’s, Kumari is most famously known in the Tollywood industry. Her work in Telugu films such as Jaladurga, Asha Sundari, and Bhakta Kanakadasa still remains unparalleled. In her long journey in the industry, she has worked with some of the top shots in the profession including the likes of NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishnam Raju, Dr Rajkumar, Sivaji Ganesan, Kanta Rao and Jaggayya. She has also shared the screen with legendary actors of Kannada cinema, including Rajkumar.

Born in 1933, Krishna Kumari is the younger sister of another popular yesteryear heroine, Sowkar Janaki. She made her debut in 1951 with a Telugu Movie Navvithe Navaratnalu. She featured in scores of Tamil movies such as Thirumbi Paar (1953), Manithan (1953), Azhagi (1953), Pudhuyugam (1954), Viduthalai (1954) and Thuli Visham (1954). Later in her career, she chose to focus only on Telugu cinema. When Kumari was at the peak of her career, she moved away from the starlight and settled on a farm near Bengaluru.

While Krishna Kumari has passed away, her characters in the films such as the goddess, queen, Sati Savithri, or a woman ahead of her time in social dramas will always be remembered.