Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launches NTR biopic, Balakrishna plays the lead

On Thursday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launched the much-awaited biopic of NT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. The film based on the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP founder was launched at the Ramakrishna Studios in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, Naidu said, “I was very happy to receive an invite from actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna (NTR's son) and assured him that I will visit no matter how busy I am.”

#NTR biopic launched in style... Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, was chief guest at the grand launch ceremony... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Will be made in Hindi and Telugu... Directed by Teja... Glimpses from the #NTRBiopic launch: pic.twitter.com/zWoMjR3O42 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2018

The Vice President was all praise for the late actor-politician and said that he often remembers his portrayal of Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu. He also highlighted how NTR championed the cause of the Telugu people and focused on the importance of preserving the language and the culture.

Reportedly, director Teja has begun shooting the childhood days of NTR, tracing his days before he became an actor. In 1947, NTR, who was a government employee in Madras, quit the job within a month after he got a chance to act in BA Subba Rao’s Palletoori Pilla.

The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in Tamil and other south Indian languages later.

Once should note here that NT Rama Rao’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna has a special interest in the biopic. The biopic will have him playing the title role and the film is being jointly produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

The team will announce the rest of the star cast and crew soon. Earlier, director Ram Gopal Varma had said that he would make a biopic on NTR which would revolve around the people who had betrayed him.