Vicky Kaushal actually wanted to change "How's The Josh?" from URI: The Surgical Strike

Almas Khateeb April 10 2019, 12.02 pm April 10 2019, 12.02 pm

Aditya Dhar is still riding high on the success of his directorial debut, URI: The Surgical Strike. The phrase "how's the josh?" was quite the stand-out dialogue in the entire film. Politicians adopted the phrase in their speeches to rally the crowd. However, the star of the film was not so sure about "how's the josh?" as Vicky Kaushal had initially asked Dhar to change the line. Recollecting the event during a discussion with veteran screenplay writer Robin Bhatt at Wartalaap, an event held by the Screenwriters Association (SWA), Dhar stated, "We first shot the line 'how's the josh?' during the Myanmar sequence. Two minutes before the camera rolled, Vicky came to me and asked me to change the line because he thought somewhere the 'feel' was not coming. I tried to explain that to motivate their team, army commanders talk like that, so let's give it a try."

URI: The Surgical Strike has been highly acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. Unfortunately, the success of the film has prompted other filmmakers to adapt to the winning formula. With the current nationalist agenda being propagated in the country, nationalism is running high on audiences' mind. Dhar commented on the same. “Yes... Bollywood functions based on what is trending. Once a rom-com is hit, people will start making dozens of rom-coms. If a war film is hit, people will start making many of that. When I made Uri, war film was not a commercially successful genre of the present time. Now that everyone wants to make films on war and the Indian Army, I would look for something very different and start a new trend and will find a new challenge."

Aditya Dhar's URI: The Surgical Strike starred Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. The film grossed over 325 crores at the worldwide box office and is considered one of the biggest hits of 2019 so far.