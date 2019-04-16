image
  3. Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal and Aditya to reunite for THIS film after URI: The Surgical Strike

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal and Aditya to reunite for THIS film after URI: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal's next to be a mythological film.

back
Aditya DharAshwatthamaBollywoodEntertainmentRonnie ScrewvalaUri: The Surgical StrikeVicky Kaushal
nextBharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals the thunder

within