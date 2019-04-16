Vicky Kaushal and Aditya to reunite for THIS film after URI: The Surgical Strike

Divya Ramnani April 16 2019, 1.32 pm April 16 2019, 1.32 pm

It was last year that Vicky Kaushal’s URI: The Surgical Strike hit the big screens, but we are yet to get over the ‘How’s the josh?’ chants that took the entire nation by storm. Based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out the by the Indian army, the film was a massive success and managed to rake in a whopping 240 crores. It won’t be wrong to say that this film gave Vicky Kaushal a solid taste of stardom in Bollywood. It was helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Now, we hear that this super-successful trio is all set to reunite for yet another project. A report by Mumbai Mirror suggests that they will be collaborating for a period-war film, which will revolve around the mythological character of Ashwatthama, wherein Kaushal will be seen in the lead role. A source close to the development team said that Aditya has been researching on this script for a very long time and the moment he discussed it with Ronnie and Vicky, both agreed on being a part of it.

Source said, “After Uri, the makers wanted to return with something big and interesting. Aditya has been working on this script since a long time, even before Uri released, and when he sounded out Ronnie and Vicky, they immediately jumped on board. The film will be mounted on a big scale and will be shot later this year. Aditya is already neck-deep in research and will go on a recce soon. The film will be shot all over India and the makers are targeting a mid-2020 release.”

We tried to reach out to Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar for a comment, however, they didn’t respond. However, the Uri actor did post the picture of this news on his Insta story, thus confirming the news. Meanwhile, Vicky’s kitty seems to be full as of now. Other than this, he is also a part of Karan Johar’s Takht and the Shaheed Udham Singh biopic.