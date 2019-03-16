Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi are no more a 'couple'?

Most of the Bollywood couples keep mum when it comes to their relationship, but then their social media PDA make it obvious. One such couple was of Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi. You may wonder why are we saying 'was'. Well, if whispers are to be believed then the couple had moved to splitsville. Though Vicky confessed it quite a few times that he is in a relationship, he never revealed the name of the girl. His sweet comments on Harleen's posts though made it official. However, it is social media again giving away the scoop of their breakup.

So, Harleen has unfollowed Vicky on Instagram, but the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is still following her on the picture-sharing app. Now the question here is whether they have broken up or not. If not then why has Harleen unfollowed Vicky? Harleen was with Vicky during the success bash of Uri: The Surgical Strike and she had kinda made her relationship with the actor Insta-official by sharing a picture. The actor too was supportive when Harleen’s web show Broken But Beautiful went live.

When Vicky came on Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha, the host had asked him to dedicate songs to people and when she took Harleen’s name, he sang, "Do you know? Main tenu kinna pyar karda...Do you know? Main tere utte kinna marda. Do you know?" Even on Koffee With Karan season six, Vicky confessed that he is in a relationship and when Karan probed if it’s a serious one, he replied, “Let's see what happens. It's new.”