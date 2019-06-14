Ranjini Maitra June 14 2019, 6.11 pm June 14 2019, 6.11 pm

After Uri, Vicky Kaushal is on a spree of signing great projects. He is presently working on the biopic of freedom fighter Udham Singh, which is being helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor also signed Karan Johar's horror franchise Bhoot and is expected to begin shooting soon. But Vicky in a romantic track? We didn't exactly imagine that, but he is set to do one. Starring opposite him will be Nora Fatehi, the new sensation of Bollywood who has created quite a stir with her dance numbers.

This one, however, will not have Nora dancing. Instead, it is going to be picturised on a husband and a wife and will have a story to it.

“The song came to me after ‘Dilbar’ (from Satyameva Jayate) released last year and the makers had told me that they were looking for a guy to cast opposite me. The song is very different from what I have done before. It is not a dance number but a very performance oriented song revolving around a married couple and what happens between them. I won’t be dancing in this one,” Nora stated.

While nothing is confirmed, we hear that the track will be a part of Udham Singh, and will be directed by Arvinder Khaira. Singer B Praak is reportedly going to lend his voice for the same.

The team will shoot the song in Shimla. Nora, who recently wrapped her schedules of Street Dancer 3D, will head to Shimla on 19th June and will be joined by Vicky there. Apparently, she also has plans to spend a few days in Shimla and enjoy the scenic beauty.

Nora was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat in a brief role while Vicky's last release Uri: The Surgical Strike proved to be a superhit.