Vicky Kaushal: Army officers are the real heroes, we just take away the limelight

Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the role of an Indian Army officer in the upcoming film URI: The Surgical Strike. The movie is based on the attack that took place on September 18, 2016 at the army base camp in Uri and then how Indian soldiers conducted a surgical strike on the neighbouring country. Recently, during a media interaction, Vicky Kaushal shared his experience of meeting army officers and revealed how he got goosebumps while talking to them.

When asked if there were any goosebump moments during the making of the film, Vicky quipped, “I got a lot of goosebumps especially when I was undergoing army training. They used to make me do army training and say this is just a trailer.” However, the actor added, “It was an honour for me to play such a role and as an actor, I am happy that I got a chance to live a new character. There were many moments (goosebumps) like when you interact with the Special Forces, listen to their stories irrespective of this surgical strike, their training or about their mission, so when you start listening to these stories you forget to see the time. You feel a lot of times that they (army officers) are the real heroes, we just take away the limelight.”

Last year, Vicky Kaushal played the role of a Pakistani army officer in Raazi and, this year, we will get to see him as an Indian army officer in Uri. While talking about it, the actor said, “Indian army officers used to tell me jokingly that from there (Pakistan) you got the information and then did the surgical strike (laugh). But well, it is a totally two different stories and different characters.”

Also starring Yami Gautam, Uri: The Surgical Strike is slated to hit the screens on January 11, 2019.