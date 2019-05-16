Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 31st birthday with close buddies and a happy meal

Rushabh Dhruv May 16 2019, 4.07 pm May 16 2019, 4.07 pm

He started his filmy journey with the critically acclaimed Masaan and now he is one of the most refined stars in Bollywood. Yup, we are talking about none other than Vicky Kaushal, who is an evolved B-Towner. Coming from a family who has its roots in the film industry already, Vicky Kaushal has made a mark for himself. The Sanju actor has slowly and steadily carved a niche for himself in the industry and has been delivering one great performance after the other. Be it the critically acclaimed dramas, dark thrillers or light-hearted comedies, Vicky Kaushal has impressed the audiences and the critics alike. On Thursday, the actor turned 31 and seems like he is in a mood to celebrate his birthday in style.

It so happened that birthday boy Vicky took to his Instagram account and shared two pictures of himself which sees him in a jovial mode. Wearing a white shirt and flashing his million dollar smile, Kaushal is all set to cut his birthday cake. Also, we are stunned to see the URI star's customised birthday cake which is all about junk. Vicky's birthday cake comprises of a 'happy meal' which is a burger, fries and a cup of coffee. *wink wink*

Have a look at the birthday photo shared by Vicky below:

Not just the picture and Vicky's smile, but the lad's caption on the picture is also pure gold. A part of his caption reads, 'the smile on my face is because of the people you see in the reflection behind.' Aww!!

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal from team in.com. Rise and shine!