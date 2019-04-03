Vicky Kaushal confirms he is 'ekdum single', amid rumours of break up with Harleen Sethi

Ranjini Maitra April 03 2019, 5.35 pm April 03 2019, 5.35 pm

With the films that he is bagging and the love he is earning, Vicky Kaushal is quite the man of the hour. We don’t need to emphasise the female fan following that he enjoys, especially after he turned a sensation on social media. Vicky’s female fans, however, had their hearts broken into zillions after they learned that he was seeing TV host Harleen Sethi. Months after rumours of their affair sparked, Vicky and Harleen have now parted ways. The actor confirmed so, in a recent interview.

“Hanji, ekdum single hoon abhi, dekho... akela...,' was his answer when quizzed about his relationship status. When insisted for a serious answer again, he repeated, "single, ekdum". Is he ready to mingle then? “Ready to mingle with the audience," he said, dodging the question quite swiftly. As he is climbing the stairs of stardom, Vicky is also learning the tricks of star typically handling the media. Isn't it? Rumours of their breakup were surfacing for a while, though.

View this post on Instagram High Sir! #URI A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi) on Jan 16, 2019 at 10:12pm PST

Although a confession came much later, Vicky and Harleen's PDA game had become quite strong on social media. As he appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha, Vicky had dedicated the track 'Do you know, main tenu kinna pyar karda' to Harleen. This was followed by his confession on Koffee With Karan 6. "Let's see what happens. It's a new relationship, but it is very serious," he had stated, without naming Harleen.

We thought they were going strong, until one night, Vicky and the gorgeous Katrina Kaif appeared on the stage, during the Star Screen Awards. “Aap kisi achhe se Vicky Kaushal ko dhund kar, shaadi kyun nahi kar leti? (Why don't you look for a good Vicky Kaushal and marry him?" he popped. Innocent Camaraderie? Possible. But soon after, gossip mongers suggested Vicky was indeed taking a keen interest in Katrina.

The rumours were further fueled when Harleen unfollowed Vicky on Instagram. That was almost a confirmation that things had indeed turned rough.

And now, here comes Vicky's statement.

As much as Vicky's female fans wished he was single, this isn't definitely great news. We hope they both find love again as they move ahead!