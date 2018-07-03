home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Vicky Kaushal got to be a part of the Sanju success bash from Serbia, courtesy Ranbir Kapoor

First published: July 03, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Updated: July 03, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

After quite a few failures, Ranbir Kapoor finally tasted success with his recent release Sanju. The film which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt has made a huge business at the box office and has earned lots of praises for the young Kapoor. Within three days the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark and of course, this calls for a celebration.

A success bash was held by the makers which was attended by the entire crew. Well almost! Vicky Kaushal who essayed the role of Sanju's best friend Kamli in the film could not be a part of the bash because he is in Serbia shooting for his next film URI. But, being a good friend, Ranbir made sure that Vicky is a part of the party.

We live in a digital world and it's not quite difficult to connect with anyone in this world. Through a video chat, Ranbir got Vicky on board the celebrations.

Here's the video:

Now that's what we call a strong bond!

