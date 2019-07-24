Ranjini Maitra July 24 2019, 4.49 pm July 24 2019, 4.49 pm

Back in 2015, he had a rather humble beginning with Masaan. In these four years, Vicky Kaushal has come an unbelievably long way. Today, he not only stands as one of the most touted actors in Bollywood but has also established himself as an actor who can carry a film on his shoulders with ease. Yet, the roots always remain dear to us. As Masaan completed four years on Tuesday, Vicky took to Instagram and penned an emotional post, along with a picture of the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

'Four years back, I got to ask you all a question... “अब तो हम friend हो गए, हैं ना? (we are friends now, aren't we?) ” ...Answer to which, I keep getting till date. Here’s to 4 years of our beautiful friendship. I cherish it everyday of my life. Thank You," he wrote.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Vicky, the son of veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal, entered the industry like just another dreamer, aspiring to make it big. Before he appeared on the big screen as an actor, he assisted Anurag Kashyap for Gangs of Wasseypur and also played very minor roles in two of his films. In an old interview with Rediff, he also recalled how the film was offered to Rajkummar Rao but came to him in the end.

"One day Neeraj and I were travelling to Pune and he showed me the promo and I really liked it. Neeraj (Neeraj Gheywan, Masaan director) started getting everything in place and finalising the schedule. At that time, Rajkummar’s dates did not work out. Later, Mukesh Chhabra (casting director) called me for an audition for Masaan. I thought it would be for a small role as the lead cast was already finalised. I auditioned for the role and a week later, I got a call from Neeraj saying that I was doing the lead role in Masaan," he shared.

That's how the universe plans things for you!