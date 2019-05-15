Vicky Kaushal in New York to ring in birthday, meets Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Ranjini Maitra May 15 2019, 9.17 am May 15 2019, 9.17 am

Vicky Kaushal is a legit star now, and hence, has earned a more lavish birthday! The actor, who celebrates his 31st birthday on Thursday, flew to New York to spend the day with college friends. He has rented a villa in the countryside, a two-hour drive away from the city where he plans to relax and chill with his college friends who will fly in from Boston and New Jersey. But before the celebration kicks in, Vicky caught up with his friend Ranbir Kapoor's parents Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor!

Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer in the middle of 2018, is being treated in New York for months now. Neetu has stood by him like a rock-solid support system all this while, even as children Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor make regular visits. Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt also spent her New Year's Eve with the Kapoor clan in New York. A couple of days back, we saw pictures of Deepika Padukone, who was in NY for the MET Gala, chilling with the couple. This time around, it was Vicky's turn!

The veteran actor began undergoing treatments eight months back and is finally cancer free now. In a recent interview with Decca Chronicle, he said it would take two more months before the treatment comes to an end.

" I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum," he said, adding that his kids had 'really shouldered' his problems. During his stay in New York, Kapoor was visited by a number of more people including Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Maniesh Paul.

Priyanka, in fact, made some time to go and catch up with the Kapoors when she was neck-deep into her wedding preparations!

Kapoor seems to be recovering well and looks visibly healthier. We pray he returns home soon!