Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Nikita Thakkar April 20 2019, 11.25 am April 20 2019, 11.25 am

Post the success of URI: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has become the new chocolate boy of Bollywood. He is loved and adored by millions of fans who diligently follow him on social media. With this, Vicky is also putting in his best efforts to keep his fans entertained. But an unfortunate incident occurred on the sets of his next film helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Vicky was shooting for a scene when he injured himself and landed in a hospital.

The scene he had been shooting for is said to be an action sequence on a ship. Vicky and the team were in Gujarat for five days canning the major portions of this untitled film. It was during a night shoot that Vicky injured himself. He had to run and open the door, but sadly the door crashed on him, hurting his face. He was rushed to a local hospital and it is learnt that Vicky has fractured his cheekbone and has incurred 13 stitches on his cheek. He has been flown back to Mumbai wherein he is expected to consult a doctor soon.

Well, whoever said being an actor was easy, read the above information twice. We have heard numerous stories of stars injuring themselves while helming their films and some of them have been very dangerous. Remember the Amitabh Bachchan's near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie? Yeah, the very same accident when he was reportedly declared clinically dead. Thank god Vicky's accident isn't as devastating as Big B's.

Coming back to Vicky, the chocolate boy, apart from this untitled horror film, Vicky will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

We wish him a speedy recovery.