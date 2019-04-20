image
  3. Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Vicky Kaushal was in Gujarat shooting for his untitled horror film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

back
Alia BhattAmitabh BachchanBhumi Pednekarjanhvi kapoorKareena Kapoor Khanranveer singhTakhtVicky Kausal
nextShah Rukh Khan wants an Indo-China superhero film and we are already excited!

within