Vicky Kaushal injures himself in Serbia while shooting for URI

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is in the golden phase of his career. The actor has two big hits, Raazi and Sanju, under his name and is going strong with every film. But looks like the actor’s good run has come to a standstill for some time, courtesy his injury.

Vicky Kaushal who is currently shooting for his film URI in Serbia has injured himself. While shooting for an action sequence, the actor injured his right arm recently.

According to a source, Vicky had been training daily because the film requires him to pull off some daredevil stunts. During one such sequence, he injured his arm badly and was in unbearable pain. “The doctors said it was due to muscle inflammation and overexertion. He has been undergoing daily physiotherapy sessions. However, Vicky has resumed the shoot in Serbia despite injury. The team has made arrangements and planned the schedule in a way to ensure that the injury isn’t aggravated,” added the source.

The film is based on Indian army’s surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan occupied Kashmir following the attack on Uri on September 29, 2016. The war film also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in the lead apart from Vicky Kaushal.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.