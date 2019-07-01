Darshana Devi July 01 2019, 4.25 pm July 01 2019, 4.25 pm

With Sanju, Raazi, and Uri exploding at the box office, Vicky Kaushal has emerged as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Offers are pouring in and Kaushal is busy. But when you are famous in Bollywood, the whole industry conspires to get you hooked. Kaushal has had his fair share of link-ups as well. From Katrina Kaif to Bhumi Pednekar the charming lad has only remained tight-lipped about his love-life. Especially after he broke up with his long-time girlfriend Harleen Sethi. But thanks to Radhika Apte, the cat is finally out of the bag!

During a recent appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Radhika revealed that the Uri actor is indeed dating someone. Without revealing the name, she said, "Vicky is seeing this really lovely girl. He is so lovely. They should come out.” Well well, does this mean that there’s some truth to Vicky’s link-up rumours with Malavika Mohanan? Just recently, we heard about the two being in a relationship after an entertainment website shared, "Vicky, Sunny, Malavika and her brother have known each other since they were children. They enjoy each other's company and bond really well.”

Confirmed! Vicky Kaushal is in a relationship!

“But Vicky and Malavika apparently, have become extremely close. Sunny and Malavika are also good friends,” the site added.

It is further said that Vicky is even taking time out for Malavika despite his busy schedule. "In Mumbai, no matter how busy he is, he will make it a point to drop in for lunch or dinner at Malavika's home, where she stays with her parents and brother. Now it seems that their relationship is becoming stronger and developing into something more intimate.”