Darshana Devi July 05 2019, 4.44 pm July 05 2019, 4.44 pm

Being on magazine covers is a thing these days! A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have been some of the regulars in this business and of late, it has been Vicky Kaushal too. The dusky heartthrob sets hearts racing every time he features on the glitzy magazine covers. Brace yourselves, because here’s another one to make you drool over him again! We got our hands on some fresh new pictures of Vicky from his latest cover shoot for Vogue India and this time, it’s him drenched in water while posing sensually under a shower!

In one of the pictures, the Uri star is seen posing in the shower with model Pooja Mor, who is seen sporting a red hot dress. In another, we have him leaning on a bathroom mirror while brushing his teeth and in the following picture, we see the two sharing an intimate moment! With buttons open and all soaked in water, Vicky surely looks hotter than ever. The two were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and the stunning pictures were shot by Tarun Vishwa.

Take a look at Vicky’s Vogue India cover here:

In an interview with the magazine, Vicky spoke about his early days when he decided to quit engineering and opt acting. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I knew I definitely did not want to do that,” he said adding, “I was always active on stage. I was a shy kid, but I felt very liberated on stage. I’d think, ‘Arre yaar, platform mil gaya to do something.’ Whatever I couldn’t do here, I could do there.”