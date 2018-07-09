Vicky Kaushal is FINALLY watching Sanju and you won't guess where - Watch video!

The magic of Sanju has gripped everyone and that includes fans from far and wide. The fans are totally in awe of the story that Hirani has brought to the screen, and the performances of the actors, including but not limited to Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. And one person who is sweeping away all the accolades for his underrated yet terrific performance is Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of Dutt's best friend Kamli. But do you know that Vicky himself could not watch the film?

But that story has changed now. Vicky has finally watched Sanju and guess where did he do that? Serbia! The actor is currently in the country along with Yami Gautam, shooting for his upcoming movie on Uri attacks, and managed to catch a screening of his latest. This is quite a pleasant surprise as Serbia is not the place which allows the release of many Bollywood movies. Vicky expressed his happiness straight from the cinema hall, by means of a video.

We are sure Vicky must have been ectstaic to watch the fruit of his labour and love. He was simply phenomenal in portraying Sanju's friend, a man who stood by him when the tides were high, and though the relation went through a rough patch, they were reunited soon.

Sanju is going great guns at the box office in India, meanwhile. The movie has already crossed Rs 200 crore, and may well on to become the biggest hit of Ranbir Kapoor's career when it finishes its run.