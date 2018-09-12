Vicky Kaushal is making Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan green with envy

Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal is all set to hit the screens on September 14, 2018. The movie has created a good pre-release buzz thanks to the trailer and the songs. The makers of the film are also promoting the movie quite well on the social media. Recently, a behind the scene video was shared by Phantom Films on Instagram.

In the video, we can see that how Vicky is the one who keeps on eating on the sets and that is making Taapsee and Abhishek green with envy. Well, after having a look at the video above, we can say that while shooting for the film, foodie yet fit, Vicky had a great time. The Masaan actor seems to have an amazing metabolism and not just Abhishek and Taapsee even we are jealous of him.

Talking about Manmarziyaan, the film marks Abhishek’s comeback on the big screen after a gap of two years. The actor portrays the role of Robbie in the movie, and we are sure that his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen again.

The movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap, and produced by Aanand L Rai and Phantom Films.