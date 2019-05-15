Vicky Kaushal is marriage material, believes Taapsee Pannu

Nikita Thakkar May 15 2019, 4.23 pm May 15 2019, 4.23 pm

For Vicky Kaushal, we are always Raazi. No matter what he does, what he wears, how he poses; we will always love (read lust) him. And looks like we are not the only one who is head over heels in love with him. His Manmarziyaan co-star Taapsee Pannu too is in the same boat. So much that she would like to marry him. Before you jump to conclusions, Taapsee recently picked Vicky's name when she was asked to name the stars with whom she would want to hook up, kill and marry.

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal shot for Neha Dhupia's BFFs With Vogue episode and that's where she shared her choices. Between Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal she had to pick one she would 'hookup, kill and marry'. She replied, "Hookup with Varun, kill Abhishek and marry Vicky." Hookup and marry is fine, we wonder why she wants to kill Abhishek Bachchan? She even went on to say that, "Vicky is more marriage material". Nice!

In the promo shared, we also see Taapsee sharing Vicky's annoying habits. Check out the video below:

As far as we know, Vicky is single and probably all ready to mingle. He was said to be in a relationship with Harleen Sethi, however, their relationship didn't last long and they called it quits. Since then, Vicky has been available. Hearts fluttering ladies?

Vicky will next be seen in movies like Takht and Udhaam Singh whereas Taapsee Pannu will be soon seen in Sandh Ki Aankh.