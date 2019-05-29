Vicky Kaushal is on a hogging spree but it's the scar on his face that caught our attention!

Divya Ramnani May 29 2019, 11.49 pm May 29 2019, 11.49 pm

After impressing fans with some stellar performances in films like Masaan, Sanju, Raazi and URI: The Surgical Strike, the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal has managed to carve a niche for himself. Well, his upcoming films are no different. Kaushal is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic which chronicles the life of an Indian freedom fighter. Earlier, while shooting for Bhanu Pratap Singh’s untitled horror comedy, the actor met with a terrible accident and ended up getting a scar on his face, near the cheekbone.

In a recent post shared by the Raazi actor on his Instagram, while Vicky indulged himself, his injury caught our attention. Going by the looks of it, the scar appears to be quite fresh. Given that Vicky is all set to start shooting for the next schedule of Sardar Udham Singh, a lot of concerns were raised about the mark on his face. However, if we go by the latest speculations, it is being said that makers have connected his scar to the film’s storyline.

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post:

Reportedly, Udham Singh suffered an injury during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on his arm. When Shoojit came to know about Vicky’s injury, he decided to use that in the film. A source close to the production told Mid-Day, “When he (Vicky Kaushal) reported to the set in Russia, Shoojit and the team decided to use the scar prominently instead of hiding it with makeup. They felt that a facial scar, instead of one on the arm, would serve well as a reminder of that fateful day to the protagonist and depict his anguish more strongly. So, it worked out well for the film's first look.”

The film will narrate Udham Singh’s journey and is slated to hit the big screens in 2020.