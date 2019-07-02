Darshana Devi July 02 2019, 4.33 pm July 02 2019, 4.33 pm

It was in 2015 when Vicky Kaushal showcased his remarkable acting skills in Masaan and since then, there has been no stopping the actor. The 31-year-old then went on to feature in blockbusters like Sanju, Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike and in no time, became the poster boy of content-driven films. He then slowly started conquering magazine covers, one after another. From GQ, Elle to Grazia and others, we saw him emitting hotness on all the top magazine-covers. The July edition of Vogue India is the latest of them.

Vicky, this time, is seen sharing the cover along with Indian model Pooja Mor and the two together, look sizzling. The cover sees Vicky donning a tiger print tee with beige pants giving an intense look while posing for the camera. Who else could have pulled off a tiger-print with so much poise? Pooja, on the other hand, is seen sporting a yellow deep-neck top with a purple and golden long skirt and zero make-up!

Take a look at Vicky’s post here:

View this post on Instagram July with @vogueindia || #TarunVishwa @anaitashroffadajania @poojamor A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jul 2, 2019 at 12:20am PDT

In an interview with the magazine, the six-feet tall handsome star spoke about how he decided to quit engineering and choose acting. “Don’t get me wrong, I love engineering. I don’t know what my kids will do, but I’m going to make them do engineering—three months full masti, then study hard for one month and pass your exams. They can do whatever they want after that,” he said.