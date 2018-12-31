image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's recent comment on UP lynching

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's recent comment on UP lynching

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 31 2018, 2.46 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentNaseeruddin ShahUriVicky Kaushal
nextAamir Khan surprises his fans with the announcement of his next production, deets inside!
ALSO READ

Takht: Ranveer Singh reveals how excited he is to work with the stellar cast

Best of 2018: Pankaj Tripathi in Stree, Sunil Grover in Pataakha, Vicky Kaushal in Sanju; supporting actors who stole the show

Thanks to Janhvi Kapoor, Smriti Irani wants someone to shoot her