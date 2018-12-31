Vicky Kaushal reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's recent comment on UP lynching

He is Bollywood's newest heartthrob; he is arguably the most versatile actor of the present generation. Vicky Kaushal has proven his mettle numerous times and continues to explore the performer in him with every opportunity he gets. However, it's not just that. Vicky is also a socially aware and an opinionated individual who speaks up on pertinent issues. In a recent conversation with PTI, he was quizzed about the debate around Naseeruddin Shah's recent remarks, among other things.

"He said it with his honesty. He is a proud citizen of this country and it is coming out of care and love for this country. He should be heard and not attacked. We need to hear out and respect each other's opinion, otherwise, it is not a democratic country," Vicky emphasised while mentioning that he was not aware of Shah's statement in detail. In regards to an incident of an angry mob lynching a policeman in UP's Bundelshahar, Shah had said he was worried for his own children.

"I feel a human causing harm to another human is a very sad state. It is something we need to introspect, question. Lynching is something I would say is wrong. We are part of a democratic country but that doesn't mean we take law in our hands. Law has to step forward to see such incidents don't happen," the actor added.

Vicky's next film Uri, based on the recent surgical strike on Pakistan undertaken by the Indian Army, is set to release on 11th January.