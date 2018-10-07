Vicky Kaushal reacts to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

At a recent media event, Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal added his two cents about the ongoing Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy. The actor was present at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018, on Saturday, where he won the Breakthrough Star Award. Kaushal stated his feelings about the allegations levelled against actor Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta.

"I think any kind of disrespect or harassment at the workplace or anywhere is not a correct thing to do. If someone comes out in the open to share his or her ordeal then the least we can do is to listen to what they are saying and to respect them because it is not easy to express such kind of issue in front of the world. It is also important to listen to both the accuser and the accused. When such serious cases occur, then it has to be investigated in a proper manner." said the actor to IANS.

Vicky Kaushal will be soon seen in Uri, a film based on the surgical strikes. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri is scheduled to release on 11 January 2019. This is what he had to say about essaying the role of a commando in Uri:

“When you play the role of a commando onscreen, you feel that they are the real heroes. In our effort to portraying their character, we get exhausted but they are living their lives like that on a daily basis, so hats off to them and it’s not easy what they are doing.”