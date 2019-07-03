Ranjini Maitra July 03 2019, 7.38 pm July 03 2019, 7.38 pm

Vicky Kaushal is on a spree of signing great films! Quite the man of the hour, Vicky is now shooting for the biopic of freedom fighter Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar. A couple of days ago, he also announced his forthcoming venture, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. This one goes on floors in 2021, but prior to that, the actor is working hard for Udham Singh's biopic.

Considering that the film has the backdrop of the Jalianwalabagh massacre and represents a different era, Vicky had to train himself in a number of things. A video of himself riding a horse as surfaced on the internet. We assume it is a part of his preps for the films.

View this post on Instagram Horse riding 💗 ❣️❣️❣️❣️ A post shared by Vicky Kaushal Fc (@vicky_kaushal.fc) on Jul 3, 2019 at 3:34am PDT

From what it looks like, Vicky is already quite a pro at it! As they say, practice makes a man perfect...

"We are giving our the best to make this film. It's a wonderful story to be told about a revolutionary Udham Singh and it's my dream come true moment to be working with Shoojit Sircar sir. I am really looking forward to the release of the film," the actor earlier told IANS.

Vicky, who had a promising beginning with Masaan, was truly established as an A-lister after his film Uri: The Surgical Strike entered the 100-crore club in no time, soon becoming a blockbuster.