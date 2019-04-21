Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shroff speaks on dangerous stunts

Subhash K Jha April 21 2019, 11.16 am April 21 2019, 11.16 am

Post the success of URI: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has been flooded with offers. Among the many, he chose to work on a horror film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The shooting was on Gujarat but an unfortunate incident occurred on the sets. Vicky who had been filming an action sequence injured himself and got 13 stitches on his cheek. He is back in Mumbai and thankfully, there's nothing much to worry about. We got in touch with the actor and he assured that he is recovering well. “Unfortunately the reports of the injury are true. But by God’s grace, I’m recovering well,” Vicky said.

Vicky Kaushal’s accident once again brings into focus the issue of stars safety while shooting action scenes. Tiger Shroff who prefers to perform all the high-octane stunts on his own says, “First of all its very unfortunate that Vicky got injured. But knowing him he’s a tough guy and the son of an even tougher guy Sham ji (action director Sham Kaushal). So I know he will bounce back asap and kill it again!”

Tiger feels accidents such as this during action scenes cannot be avoided. “Accidents like that are unpredictable. No matter how much precaution is taken something can go wrong. So the choice is between doing them(the stunts) and not doing them. As far as I am concerned there’s really no choice. The audience today is too smart to be taken in by a body double. They can easily make out when one is faking it.”

Tiger is fatalistic about the stunts. “The smallest or biggest things can happen in your daily life which can cause big damage, so there’s nobody to blame except destiny. When a stunt has to go wrong it will go wrong. The least we can do is make sure that the environment we perform stunts is as safe as possible so that the artist performing is mentally at ease.”

The Baaghi actor doesn’t think much before doing stunts. “ I don’t know if this makes sense but I tend to shut all thoughts out. Because the moment I start thinking, even an ounce of fear can make something go wrong. Like I said we must perform in as safe environments as possible with correct safety measures.”

We also got in touch with producer Pahlaj Nihalani, who said, “Zamana badal gaya hai. Nowadays leading men like doing all their stunts themselves. They know, body doubles don’t work any more. After seeing the live action in Hollywood super-hero films and Mission Impossible they can easily tell when a hero is faking it. So now heroes have to do all the dangerous stunts themselves. I heard Tom Cruise broke his ankle while shooting for the last Mission Impossible. Now Vicky Kaushal has injured himself. Shooting will have to stop.”

One hears the shooting of Vicky Kaushal’s film has been suspended for at least two weeks. Maybe using body doubles is not such a bad idea.

What say, Vicky?