Vicky Kaushal shares fond memories of Sanjay Dutt. Find out more

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Sanju was unveiled on Wednesday and garnered praises all over. Some Bollywood biggies also praised the trailer. The film surely required a lot of research-work prior to putting it on roll. And Ranbir’s striking resemblance to Dutt is proof. At the trailer launch, both Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal recalled memories related to Dutt .While Ranbir revealed that he had been a fan of Dutt since childhood, Vicky, too, made an interesting revelation. Here’s what he had to say.

“My father was a body double for Sanjay Dutt in a film. So I have those memories,” reminisced Kaushal.

Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal is an action director and has worked in Padmavaat, besides several other Sanjay Leela Bhansali films.

On the other hand, Ranbir, recollecting his memories said, "When I was young, I had Sanjay Dutt's poster and today I'm working in his film."

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju also features an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and more. The trailer reveals Anushka playing the role of a biograher in the film, Manishka Koirala as Nargis Dutt and Paresh Rawal playing Sunil Dutt.

While the trailer has already garnered immense reactions from all over, Sanju is now one of the most waited films this year. The film, jointly produced by Rajkumar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, will be hitting the screens on June 29.