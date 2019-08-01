To be appreciative and supportive is something that Vicky Kaushal never lacks in. The actor who has won a lot of awards for his recent role in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike decided to be an actual part of the army for a few days. For this purpose, the actor is currently spending a few days with the army at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. In his Instagram post, Kaushal can be seen wearing the army uniform.
Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. #JaiJawaan 🙏
Recently, he also won the Nav Bharat Times award for the finest actor of the year award for his role in Uri. Moreover, he had donned the uniform again for Meghna Gulzar's film where he will be playing the role of Marshal Sam Menekshaw.
Notably, this is not Kaushal's first time interacting and spending time with the army. he had done so previously when preparing for Uri as well. The film focused on various aspects of the army. The actor had stated that his favourite part of working in Uri had been the chance he got to interact with the real heroes of the country.
#URITheSurgicalStrike has been special for many reasons. The most special one being getting to meet, interact and share a laugh with the real heroes of our Country. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳
On the work front, apart from Meghna Gulzar's film Vicky Kaushal is set to appear on the big screen in a few other films too. He recently finished shooting for Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. He is currently working on Shoojit Sircar’s film titled Sardar Udham Singh. The film is a biopic of the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film’s first schedule was shot in London during which Vicky also revealed his look from the film. The next schedule will start in October and will be shot in Russia, U.K., and North India.Read More