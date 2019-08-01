Soheib Ahsan August 01 2019, 5.23 pm August 01 2019, 5.23 pm

To be appreciative and supportive is something that Vicky Kaushal never lacks in. The actor who has won a lot of awards for his recent role in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike decided to be an actual part of the army for a few days. For this purpose, the actor is currently spending a few days with the army at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. In his Instagram post, Kaushal can be seen wearing the army uniform.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post below:

Recently, he also won the Nav Bharat Times award for the finest actor of the year award for his role in Uri. Moreover, he had donned the uniform again for Meghna Gulzar's film where he will be playing the role of Marshal Sam Menekshaw.

Notably, this is not Kaushal's first time interacting and spending time with the army. he had done so previously when preparing for Uri as well. The film focused on various aspects of the army. The actor had stated that his favourite part of working in Uri had been the chance he got to interact with the real heroes of the country.

