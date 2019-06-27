Ranjini Maitra June 27 2019, 10.14 am June 27 2019, 10.14 am

Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar first united for Raazi in 2018 and what a film it was. After the super success of Raazi, the actor-director duo are set to work together once more. Vicky has now been roped in for Meghna's next, a film based on Fied Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one that will be backed by Ronnie Screwvala's production house.

"We wanted to finish the edit on the draft first before reaching out to an actor. One day, I just called up Vicky, who happened to be nearby, and invited him over for a cold coffee. We had a conversation about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was about to fly to the US and said that he doesn't want to read the script and would just do the film. But I insisted that he read it and call me," Meghna told Mumbai Mirror, confirming the film.

Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, and also the first Indian Army officer who got promoted to the rank of field marshal. Turns out that the idea was brewing in Meghna's head for quite some time now. Meghna went on to add that she first shared it with Vicky when the two were filming Raazi.

"And he remembers them. Ours is not a biopic, because it does not chronologically just record Sam Manekshaw's life. We need to make an interesting narrative when telling a story by picking out the most crucial, iconic and relevant incidents of his life, giving a view of the soldier, the man and the Field Marshal," she added.

Vicky is presently working on Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh and has also signed Karan Johar's horror film Bhoot. Meghna, on the other hand, wrapped Deepika Padukone Chhapaak some time ago while the post-production and the promotions remain. This film is expected to go on floors in 2021 after both of them are free of present commitments and get plenty of prep time!