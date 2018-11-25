Vicky Kaushal was an introvert who used to hate the limelight

From Masaan and Lust Stories to Sanju and Raazi, actor Vicky Kaushal’s career graph in the industry has been progressing artistically. Time and again, he has impressed us with his stellar performances in all of his films. Today, he stands as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood and he truly deserves it. The heartthrob recently spoke his heart out in an interview and revealed that he was an ‘introvert’ before he joined the celluloid.

"I was an introvert, I used to hate limelight. But you need to face your inhibitions. Face your inferiority complex. Over the years get control over your fear because fear keeps you alive and pushes you to do better,” he said.

He further urged people to avoid having backup plans in their career and to focus on one plan at a time.

"Being an engineer, I tore my job letter to give my entire attention to acting. Your backup can be your weakness, and thus to give those 2-3 per cent extra, I dropped my backup. Today everybody is giving 100 per cent to everything, but with backup, you will lose the motivation to put in those extra efforts,” he shared.

The 30-year-old will next feature in Uri, which is based on the Uri attack of September 2016. He also has Karan Johar’s Takht on his list.