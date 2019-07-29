Soheib Ahsan July 29 2019, 5.44 pm July 29 2019, 5.44 pm

Vicky Kaushal is riding the high tide. The actor has had a set of successful films and is currently busy working on more. He is still receiving awards for his work in Uri: The Surgical Strike which released in January 2019. He was given his latest award for the film at the Navbharat Times Awards. He was given the finest actor of the year award by Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis who was present there with his wife Amruta. The Uri actor thanked Navbharat Times for the award calling it an honour and sharing a picture of himself receiving the award on his Instagram story.

Vicky was wearing a blue striped suit at the award ceremony. Anushka Sharma and Kajol Devgn were also present at the event. The former came wearing a pretty floral saree, the latter wore a pantsuit. The event took place on Sunday night.

On the work front, he is currently dealing with a very busy schedule. He recently finished shooting for Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. He is also working on Shoojit Sircar's biopic film titled Sardar Udham Singh. The film's first schedule was shot in London during which Vicky also revealed his look from the film. The next schedule will start in October and will be shot in Russia, U.K., and North India.

