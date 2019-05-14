Vicky Kaushal's 31st birthday plans revealed, he's going to party it up in New York

Darshana Devi May 14 2019, 11.37 am May 14 2019, 11.37 am

One of the most sought-after heartthrobs of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal, has become the man of the hour. He rose to fame with Masaan in 2015 and since then, there has been no looking back for him. He has proved his mettle with films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan, Sanju, Raazi and the recently released Uri: The Surgical Strike. It looks like the actor has finally decided to take some time off from work to celebrate his back-to-back successes as well his 31st birthday! Yup, he’s turning a year old on May 16 and we know all about his birthday plans!

From what we have learned, Vicky is currently in New York for a two-week break and has rented a villa where he will ring in his intimate birthday party. The villa is in the countryside, which is a two-hour drive away from the main city. “At the villa, he plans to relax and catch up with college friends who will arrive from Boston and New Jersey. It will be a birthday reunion of sorts,” informs a source. The source continued that the actor will visit his favourite food joints in the city and even has plans to watch a Broadway play with his pals.

"There are a few burger joints and pancake restaurants in the city that Vicky loves and is revisiting all the old haunts. After his birthday, the actor will catch the award-winning Broadway play Sleep No More, an immersive, site-specific telling of Shakespeare’s Macbeth,” adds the source.

We also got a glimpse of his mini vacay on social media. On Tuesday, he posted a picture of himself, that sees him relishing a vanilla ice-cream.

Not so vanilla... 😋

It appears that he primarily ‘just wants to relax’ before he jets off to Mumbai later in May. Following which, he will rejoin the sets of the upcoming Udham Singh biopic and begin his prep for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.