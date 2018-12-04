Vicky Kaushal's alleged girlfriend Harleen Sethi is making him go 'uff uff' with her dance moves

Vicky Kaushal is surely enjoying a lot of female attention thanks to his good looks. But a couple of months ago, many girls were left heartbroken as reports of him dating actress Harleen Sethi flocked social media. While the two have not yet officially announced their relationship, their social media PDA clearly indicates that something is brewing between the two. Even on the show No Filter Neha, Vicky had confirmed that he is in love but didn’t reveal the name of the girl.

Recently, Harleen posted a video on Instagram in which she is showing off her amazing dance moves. We must say that she is a great dancer and there are a lot of likes and comments on the video, but what grabbed our attention was Vicky’s comment on it. The Sanju actor commented, “Uff uff!” along with a love emoticon. While Vicky and Harleen have been doing a lot of social media PDA, we wonder what’s stopping the two from officially announcing their relationship.

Harleen is currently on cloud nine with all the praises she is getting for her performance in Alt Balaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful in which she is the female lead. The song that she is dancing in the above video, Sonhea, is also from the web series. Meanwhile, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his next titled Uri: The Surgical Strike.