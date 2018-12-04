image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vicky Kaushal's alleged girlfriend Harleen Sethi is making him go 'uff uff' with her dance moves

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal's alleged girlfriend Harleen Sethi is making him go 'uff uff' with her dance moves

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 04 2018, 5.52 pm
back
BollywoodBroken But BeautifulEntertainmentHarleen SethiInstagramrelationshipUri: The Surgical StrikeVicky Kaushal
nextAnushka Sharma’s ballsy cropped jacket is heavily priced!
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Anil Kapoor dishes out some advice to DP

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reception: Vicky Kaushal, Kalki Koechlin first ones to walk in

When Vicky Kaushal got screwed, for real