Vicky Kaushal’s style game in this latest BTS will fill you with josh

Darshana Devi April 09 2019, 4.02 pm April 09 2019, 4.02 pm

One of the most promising actors in the industry, Vicky Kaushal has impressed us with his impeccable acting skills again and again. With Raazi, Sanju and back-to-back hits on Netflix, the actor has shown how 2018 had clearly been his year. Furthermore, he began 2019 with a bang with his latest outing, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which has been hugely acclaimed by the audience. The effortless enchanter recently graced the cover of the January edition of Elle magazine and has made us go weak in the knees, once again.

The actor took to Instagram to release a short behind-the-scenes video of his cover shoot on Saturday. The clip, which is in a grey-scale format, sees him posing with different outfits and throwing killer expressions. Giving us a glimpse of all his stills from the photo shoot for the cover, the video features him wearing ensembles and accessories by brands like Perona, Michael Kors, Chalayan, among others. Check him out oozing elegance in some of his latest photoshoots for the magazine.

View this post on Instagram The 🌪 inside. A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jan 13, 2019 at 9:40pm PST

In an interview with the magazine, the actor was quizzed about what surprised him the most about becoming famous. He replied saying, “I never knew that when you get into your car and decide where to go, there’ll still be paparazzi when you get to your destination. I later found out that they’ve got all our car numbers down, and they track our movements. I still sometimes go to malls and restaurants because it hasn’t sunken in that I will be spotted and asked for pictures. That still surprises me. I get that young students who go to the cinema might recognise me, but when the security guard at the airport goes: “Sir, Uri ka trailer dekha [saw the trailer for Uri],” that throws me off”.