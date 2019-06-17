Divya Ramnani June 17 2019, 12.20 pm June 17 2019, 12.20 pm

With every film that Vicky Kaushal has been a part of, he has only proved his versatility as an actor. He started out his Bollywood journey with a critically-acclaimed Masaan and went on to star in some of the most successful films like Raazi, Sanju and URI: The Surgical Strike. Well, his upcoming lineup has only gotten interesting and huge. Among many other biggies, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic based on Udham Singh, who is remembered for avenging the dastardly Jallianwala Bagh massacre by the British in 1919.

While everything about the film, so far, has been engaging, fans eagerly awaited to know its release date. But, wait no more! We have got the information and Sardar Udham Singh is going to release on one special occasion. Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his film will make it to the big screens on October 2, 2020, i.e., on Gandhi Jayanti next year.

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram story here:

Confirming the same news, director of the film, Shoojit Sircar said to a publication, "Yes, we will be releasing the film on October 2, 2020. Keeping in mind the remaining shoot schedule, post-production and the time required to complete the film, my producers and good friends Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar advised this date for a feasible release next year and I have decided to go with it."

A few months back, Vicky Kaushal disclosed his first intriguing look as Udham Singh, leaving all his fans impressed.

Check out Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh here: