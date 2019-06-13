Rushabh Dhruv June 13 2019, 1.28 pm June 13 2019, 1.28 pm

After impressing fans with some stellar performances in films like Masaan, Sanju, Raazi and URI: The Surgical Strike, the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal has managed to carve a niche for himself. Well, his upcoming films are also heavy on content. Kaushal is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic which chronicles the life of an Indian freedom fighter. That being said, if you happen to be a Vicky fan and the next time you meet the lad in public, do not hesitate to go and talk to him. Well, it's not us, but Kaushal who is saying so.

It so happened that a fan on Twitter expressed how his wife saw the star in a cafe but was extremely nervous to approach him. She instead thought to give him some privacy. While the fan's aim was just to make his users aware of how his wife is a fan of the URI star, he would have never expected that Kaushal will take notice. Much to his delight, Vicky replied to the fan's tweet and asked him to feel free and have a conversation, the next time they spot him. How generous!

Have a look at the tweet below:

Pass my regards. I appreciate her for respecting my privacy. Next time, feel free, I'd be happy to have a conversation :) https://t.co/4Si2zSUpaV — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 12, 2019

Apart from Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky will also be seen in Dharma's upcoming horror film, Bhoot. The film is going to mark the directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh and will be jointly produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. It will make it to the big screens on November 15, 2019.