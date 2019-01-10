image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vicky Kaushal’s URI gets starry mid air promotion thanks to this crazy Bollywood bunch!

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal’s URI gets starry mid air promotion thanks to this crazy Bollywood bunch!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 10 2019, 10.54 pm
back
Alia BhattAyushmann KhurranaBhumi PednekarBollywoodEntertainmentModiNarendra ModiPM of IndiaRajkummar RaoRanbir Kapoorranveer singhSiddharth MalhotraVarun DhawanVicky Kaushal
nextThis actor beat Vivek Oberoi and Paresh Rawal to play PM Narendra Modi on screen
ALSO READ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with the big Bollywood gang for a blockbuster selfie!

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others glam up to meet the PM

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, among others in New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi!