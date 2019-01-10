Vicky Kaushal’s URI gets starry mid air promotion thanks to this crazy Bollywood bunch!

This particular group of Bollywood biggies is leaving no stone unturned to hit the headlines. Yes, we are talking about our very own Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Right from attending an unannounced meeting with the Prime Minister of India to posting an epic group-fie of the same, this bunch has taken over the internet because of their hilariously adorable stint.

In a crazy video shared by Vicky Kaushal, this super-enthusiastic bunch of A-listers can be seen and heard screaming their lungs out only to promote his upcoming film, URI: The Surgical Strike. The video starts with Vicky mentioning that he and his friends have something to say and, boom! As soon as the URI star shouts “How’s the josh?” the squad cheers by saying “High Sir”. Looked like the ‘jawan’ inside these actors came alive to go on the next surgical strike on their private jet. The crowd later proceeds to scream “Jai Hind” and urges everyone to watch Vicky Kaushal’s URI, which hits the big-screens tomorrow (January 11, 2019).

In today’s time when there’s cut-throat competition among these actors, it’s great to see them come together and promote a counterpart’s film! All these celebrities were a part of the delegation that addressed PM Modi to discuss their participation and contribution in the film industry. The meeting took place on January 10, 2019, in Delhi.