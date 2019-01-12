Vicky Kaushal's URI takes a good start at the box office

How's the Josh? Well, that's what Vicky Kaushal has been asking everyone for the past few days. Not that he’s seeking some review on Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's 'Josh', but that's how he is promoting his film URI based on Surgical Strikes carried out by the Indian Army post the URI attack. The film, that made it to the theatres yesterday, received a thumbs up from the critics and going by the box office numbers, it seems that it is an average hit among the audience too.

URI directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, managed to mint approximately Rs 8.25 crore on day one, as per Box Office India. The report suggests that the number is good at face value as it does not star extremely big names as Khans, Kapoors or even a Singh. Vicky Kaushal, being in his best form these days, has once again impressed many with his impeccable acting. One must also note that URI managed to gain footfalls on day one despite competition from a rather controversial film The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher.

The Accidental Prime Minister is based on a book by the same name written by Sanjaya Baru found itself embroiled in many controversies before its release. Even then, it managed to mint approximately Rs 3.50 crore at the box office on day one. The number is not that great considering the controversial content it holds unfolding some unknown stories about the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress. But on the other end, one can blame the violent protest going on against the film for its poor box office collection.

Let's see what happens over the weekend.