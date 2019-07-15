Ranjini Maitra July 15 2019, 11.27 am July 15 2019, 11.27 am

In 2016, 11 days after a deadly terror attack took place near Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike targeting the militant launch pads across the LoC. The real-life event later inspired Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, a film that released in January 2019. Not only did it become a massive success it also established Vicky as an A-list star. His performance as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, who led the operations, also garnered praise from all across.

The true success of the film, however, is beyond that. It has now inspired a fan from Kerala to join the Indian Navy and serve the nation! On Sunday, Vicky shared with us a screenshot of the message that the fan sent. "Your movie in its essence has immensely motivated me to join the forces, and I can only imagine so many other people like me who got similarly motivated," wrote the man who will be trained for four years before he is posted as an officer in the Navy.

A film, that inspires its viewers to this extent, will definitely have a profound impact on its actors as well. “Spirit of the Indian Army is what I took back home and it will stay with me forever and ever. Some of the stories were so unbelievable and fascinating. I would say that Uri: The Surgical Strike is perhaps just a drop in the ocean," said Vicky during the film's success interviews.