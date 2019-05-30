VIDEO: A graceful Suhana Khan hogs all the limelight at her cousin's wedding

Divya Ramnani May 30 2019, 4.47 pm May 30 2019, 4.47 pm

Even before her grand debut on the silver screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has always been the talk of the town. The Khan girl is quite often in the news for her glamorous looks and ever since she graced the Vogue cover, fans have only been wanting to see more of her. Recently, Suhana attended her cousin Alia Chhiba’s wedding. Some pictures and videos from the festivities have surfaced on her fan clubs and we just couldn’t stop staring at this beauty!

Have a look at Suhana Khan’s pictures from her cousin’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on May 30, 2019 at 12:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram Besties 🔥💓😍 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanteam) on May 30, 2019 at 12:13am PDT

In the pictures from Alia’s Mehendi ceremony, Suhana is elegance personified in a royal green embroidered salwar kameez and dupatta. The babe left her hair loose and was sporting a pair of heavy danglers with a simple chain around her neck. In one of the videos from the same event, we spotted Suhana shaking a leg to Balam Pichkari, as she flaunted beautiful mehendi on her hands. Another clip had Suhana seated on a sofa, while she gets the mehendi applied on her hands.

Have a look at Suhana Khan’s videos from her cousin’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram Dancing with Beauties 😍🔥💓 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanteam) on May 30, 2019 at 12:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram Shadii 🔥💓😍 VC - @aliachhiba A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanteam) on May 29, 2019 at 11:08pm PDT

At another occasion, Suhana wore a heavily golden embroidered dress. The Khan charm was, undoubtedly, intact!

Have a look at Suhana Khan's picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on May 29, 2019 at 9:43pm PDT

From the looks of all her appearances, we are assuming that the Khan girl is ready to slay the big screen. Now, we eagerly await her grand Bollywood debut.

However, we will have to wait for a bit since daddy says so. SRK had once said, "But she still has to work for four-five years. Everybody has to do that. I was telling someone if a doctor’s child cannot become a doctor without learning how to be one, how do you expect an actor’s child to do that? They have to learn to be actors. Aryan and Suhana are studying in institutions that will teach them acting, which will help them to hone their craft. Post that, if they have the desire and the madness to be involved with films, as a writer, director, filmmaker, actor, then they should choose to be a part of it."