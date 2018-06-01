Video alert! After a long time Tiger Shroff shows off his free styling moves and we are floored

His physique, his moves and his charm; a package like Tiger Shroff is hard to find. Dance is an integral part of his system and whenever he is on the floor, fans are floored. Once again we have got a glimpse of his electrifying dance moves as he uploaded a video on Instagram.

Dancing on one of the Chris Brown’s famous tracks, Tiger can be seen swaying his body so effortlessly to the tunes. Giving him company are his choreographers.

Yep, our feet started dancing too while watching this video of Tiger. It’s like Tiger was born to dance and nothing can take that away from him.

While he’s not dancing, Tiger is busy making movies. The man has his much-awaited film, Student of The Year 2, coming up. He will be sharing the screen space with debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in this one. Produced under Dharma Productions banner, Student of The Year 2 is being directed by Punit Malhotra and will hit the screens on 23rd November 2018. It is the second instalment to Student of The Year franchise that marked the Bollywood debut of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Will Student of The Year 2 be a hit as well? Let’s wait and watch…