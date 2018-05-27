Video alert! Deepika Padukone apologized to Anil Kapoor for missing Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding with boyfriend Anand Ahuja was a glamorous affair. The who’s who from the industry made it to their wedding and had a great time. The inside videos serve as a proof that all the stars who made it to Sonam and Anand’s wedding enjoyed themselves to the core. But one face that went missing from the hullabaloo was that of Deepika Padukone.

Though Dippy’s alleged boyfriend Ranveer Singh made it to the wedding on time, the leggy lass could not be a part of it. She was at Cannes then and hence, had to give it a miss. So recently when she bumped into Anil Kapoor at GQ Hundred Best Dressed awards, Deepika made it a point to apologize for not being a part of Sonam’s wedding.

We have got our hands on a video in which we can hear Deepika saying ‘sorry’ to Anil Kapoor while the latter says, ‘I missed you yaar’. Watch it here.

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at #GQBestDressed tonight pic.twitter.com/E3OveV9dCZ — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) May 26, 2018

Well, we definitely missed Deepika at the wedding. It would have been a great fun to watch Deepika making a joint entry with Ranveer and capturing all the limelight. Talking about their relationship, whispers are being heard in the industry that they too might be tying the knot soon. Excited much!