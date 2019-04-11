image
  3. Bollywood
Irrfan Khan mobbed by an ocean of fans on the sets of his upcoming, Angrezi Medium

Bollywood

Video alert! Irrfan Khan mobbed by an ocean of fans on the sets of Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan has kick-started shooting for his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium.

back
Angrezi MediumBollywooddeepak dobriyalDinesh VijanEntertainmentHindi MediumHomi AdjaniaIrrfan KhanKareena Kapoor Khanradhika madansaba qamar
nextBhoot Police first look: Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Shaikh team up for a horror comedy

within