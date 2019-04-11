Video alert! Irrfan Khan mobbed by an ocean of fans on the sets of Angrezi Medium

Divya Ramnani April 11 2019, 2.07 pm April 11 2019, 2.07 pm

Earlier last month, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan returned to India after undergoing treatment for the neuroendocrine tumour. The Karwaan actor was residing in London for around a year, staying away from the world of showbiz. Ever since then, fans waited to see him bounce back on the big screen with bated breath and much to their delight, Khan has started shooting for his next. Titled as Angrezi Medium, this film is touted to be a sequel to his 2017 hit – Hindi Medium. It went on floors in Rajasthan and makers shared quite a few glimpses from the muharat shoot.

A new video from the sets of Angrezi Medium has surfaced on the internet and it is all things love. In the clip, we could see Irrfan being surrounded by a mob of local fans as they had gathered to see him post the day’s pack up. When those hundreds of fans asked Irrfan for a picture, he didn’t disappoint them and they posed for a happy group photo. Well, the smiles and enthusiasm on all their faces were proof that the actor is loved by all and fans eagerly awaited his comeback.

Meanwhile, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently penned a heartwarming note on Irrfan’s recovery, wherein she called his illness phase the longest year of their life. “Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work, to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends, relatives, strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for this new start. It seems unbelievable …never ever I realized the meaning of the word unpredictable so well…never ever I could feel peoples wishes on my bones my breath my heartbeat which helped me to stay focused and kicking,” read an excerpt from her note.

Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles and is being helmed by Dinesh Vijan.