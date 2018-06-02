Video alert: Janhvi Kapoor cuddles Khushi Kapoor post the VOGUE magazine shoot wrap

Janhvi Kapoor has already taken her baby steps into the world of glamour and has made a splash by featuring on the cover of VOGUE magazine’s June issue. Dressed in florals in pastel colours, Janhvi portrayed the most glamorous side of hers on the cover. And well, now we have got our hands on the behind-the-scenes video from her shoot. Though on the cover she might have featured all alone, but during the shoot, she had company. No points in guessing here as it was obviously her little sister Khushi Kapoor.

The video which has been shared by the magazine’s official account on Instagram sees Janhvi Kapoor cuddling her baby sister Khushi at the end of the shoot. That's the first thing she did after completing the shoot. It is such an adorable scene and we love how these Kapoor sisters are setting out sister goals for all.

Check out the video below:

Talking about Janhvi, she is making her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. She will be sharing the screen space with Ishaan Khatter in this film produced under Dharma banner.