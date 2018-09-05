Video Alert: Ranveer Singh's inner Simmba blasts a man for rash driving

Actor Ranveer Singh is always a bundle of energy, be it on set or off it. There’s never a dull moment when the actor is around, but, he too has his share of bad temper. This time, a man rubbed him the wrong way, thus inviting trouble.

A video has been shared by the man who claims that Ranveer abused him in front of his family while driving on the road. In the video clip, we see Ranveer’s car driving beside the man’s car, and an enraged Ranveer slides down the window and angrily blasts the man, who seems to be driving pretty fast with loud music. While, the man claims that Ranveer is hurling abuses at him, the audio isn’t exactly audible, but one thing is clear that Ranveer Singh is reprimanding him for driving rashly.

Badtameez insaaan Baat karne ki tameez nahi tum jaise insaan ko ye bhi nahi pata ki kisi ki maa bahan ke saamne itni gaali kon deta hai pagal insaan agar yahi attitude raha to jaldi hi sadak par aa jayega pahle loge se baat karne ki tameez seekh phir hero bannaa flop actor-😡 pic.twitter.com/KgZqnFfE8e — Aquariussandesh (@aquariussandesh) September 3, 2018

Reports suggest that the man’s’ car was driving at a very close distance to Ranveer’s car that they almost faced a collision and that left the actor miffed who discovered that the man was using his mobile phone. Well, Ranveer clearly unleashed his inner Simmba here. Also, this incident reminds us of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma taking on an offender for littering on road.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, he has an interesting spate of films in his kitty like Simmba with Sara Ali Khan, Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt, Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.