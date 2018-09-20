Video Alert: Sara Ali Khan goes Simmba on a cameraman

Being a celebrity is not an easy task. While, we think they enjoy all the good things in life, freedom comes at a high prize. Every move is closely monitored, observed and scrutinised. It can get a bit too intrusive for them as they too, like us, feel the need for space and privacy.

Looks like Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan faced a similar situation and she wasn’t too happy about it. The newbie was spotted speaking to someone on the phone outside her dance classes on Wednesday when she noticed that she was being clicked. She was quick to get a hold of him and reprimanded for taking her pictures without approval. The cameraman can be heard profusely apologizing to the star and it seemed to have worked. She later obliged the paps with pictures. She can even be heard apologizing while getting into her car.

We guess, all’s well that ends well.

Speaking of her work commitments, the newbie has two big projects in her kitty; Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Kedarnath was initially supposed to be her debut project but due to multiple delays, the release date of the movie has been pushed to next year, so Simmba which releases this December will be her debut flick.