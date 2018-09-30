Video alert! When Loveyatri team screamed Holi hai

India is a country, where festivals play a major role in uniting people. Be it Navratri, Holi or name any fest for that matter, it’s a desi way to gel-up and have some fun by making new friends. And often this has translated to Bollywood films. The upcoming Loveyatri is one such drama. But Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain debut venture may have the flavor of Navratru, looks like the crew also incorporated the magic of Holi in the film. There’s a scene in which we will see the stars playing Holi and now we have got our hands on a video from the behind the scenes.

It so happened that the cast and crew of Loveyatri missed the Holi festival in India, as they were shooting somewhere else. But while filming the colourful sequence for Holi, they all made up for the day they missed. Well, as seen in the video, not just the leads, the entire crew of Loveyatri soaked in colours and enjoyed the festival.

The video also highlights how amazing bond the entire team of Loveyatri shared.

Written by Niren Bhatt, directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. Loveyatri is a romantic drama which will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films all set to release on the 5th of October.