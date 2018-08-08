Video Alert: Yummy mummies Kareena and Malaika’s workout session is oh-so-sexy!

So, we all know that yummy mummies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora, are gym freaks and their fit bods certifiably bestow them with the tag. We’ve seen them being a regular at the gym, and even spread a style statement with their gym gear. This time over, we have the besties sweating it out at the gym with their trainer, Namrata Purohit.

The pretty trainer took to her Instagram and shared a video where we see the duo doing some crazy workout under the tutelage of taskmaster Samir Purohit. The song ‘Every single day I’m going to make something great’ plays in the background providing motivation to the ladies to not give up. Also, we love to see how they are twinning in black sports bra and black tights.

Looking at the video, we were at a loss of words. The fitness level that these ladies possess is praiseworthy and we mean it! Kareena has a one-year-old Taimur, and the way she has conducted herself throughout her pregnancy and even post that, is just commendable. Malaika, on the other hand, has always been slim and petite and even post 40, she continues giving the younger lot a run for their money.